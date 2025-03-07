Aviance Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $5,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Collier Financial bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $355.00 price target on The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens decreased their price target on The Cigna Group from $410.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $348.00 price target (down from $394.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on The Cigna Group from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut The Cigna Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.31.

CI stock opened at $315.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.54. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $262.03 and a one year high of $370.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $291.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.66.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The health services provider reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.84 by ($1.20). The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.79 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.35%.

In other news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 4,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.12, for a total transaction of $1,511,020.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,065,198.52. This represents a 14.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 26,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.12, for a total transaction of $8,173,499.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,367,568.04. This trade represents a 17.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

