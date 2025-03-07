Aviance Capital Partners LLC Has $3.85 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,605 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Haven Private LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Bradyco Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,495,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Foundation Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $484,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in Walt Disney by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 8,592 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,870.70. This trade represents a 15.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.64.

Walt Disney Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of DIS stock opened at $105.47 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $83.91 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The stock has a market cap of $190.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.42 and a 200-day moving average of $103.95.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

