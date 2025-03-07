Aviance Capital Partners LLC Purchases 649 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,724 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TOL. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,118,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $327,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,758 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,562,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,615,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,226,271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,449,000 after purchasing an additional 341,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,985,000. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

NYSE:TOL opened at $111.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.24. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 4.65. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.73 and a fifty-two week high of $169.52.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 18.32%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $46,443.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,186 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,107.88. This represents a 3.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 11,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $1,404,419.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,311.26. This represents a 35.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,622 shares of company stock worth $1,993,880. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TOL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Toll Brothers from $189.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down from $166.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Toll Brothers from $115.00 to $101.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Toll Brothers from $164.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TOL

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.