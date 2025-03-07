Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “sector outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 130.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RNA. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.64.

Shares of NASDAQ RNA opened at $30.35 on Friday. Avidity Biosciences has a 12-month low of $19.24 and a 12-month high of $56.00. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.47.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.04). Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,772.45% and a negative return on equity of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Teresa Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $831,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,127,038.68. This trade represents a 21.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 31,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $1,040,384.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,664,959.28. This represents a 10.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 129,138 shares of company stock valued at $4,229,012. Company insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 4.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,848,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $773,864,000 after acquiring an additional 689,729 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,042,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $321,127,000 after acquiring an additional 408,861 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,431,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $274,280,000 after purchasing an additional 205,027 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,106,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,148 shares during the period. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $218,100,000 after buying an additional 625,000 shares in the last quarter.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

