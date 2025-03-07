B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT) Short Interest Down 11.7% in February

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,400 shares, a drop of 11.7% from the January 31st total of 137,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Stock Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ RILYT opened at $11.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average of $10.14. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $19.34.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.70%.

About B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

