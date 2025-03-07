Bank of America Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Price

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Bank of America from $490.00 to $380.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TSLA. Roth Mkm raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Glj Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $24.86 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.15.

Get Tesla alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

Tesla Trading Down 5.6 %

Tesla stock opened at $263.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $847.39 billion, a PE ratio of 129.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $371.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.75. Tesla has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.63, for a total value of $41,163,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,802. The trade was a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total transaction of $2,894,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at $45,063,565.40. This trade represents a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 422,452 shares of company stock valued at $153,659,530. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,098,717 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $287,457,000 after buying an additional 29,669 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 128.6% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solitude Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.