Banxa (CVE:BNXA) Trading Down 21.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of Banxa Holdings Inc. (CVE:BNXA – Get Free Report) were down 21.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.61. Approximately 356,647 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the average daily volume of 158,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.78.

Banxa Trading Down 8.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.21 million, a PE ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -209.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.77.

Insider Activity at Banxa

In related news, Director Antanas (Tony) Guoga bought 456,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$682,459.20. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Banxa Company Profile

Banxa Holdings Inc operates as a payments service provider for the cryptocurrency exchanges in Australia, North America, and Europe. It provides Web3 on-and-off ramp solutions that allows users to purchase cryptocurrency and NFT’s using fiat currency. The company’s platform also provides connections to approximately 40 blockchain ecosystems allowing businesses and projects to list new tokens on existing blockchains or explore opportunities to list on new blockchains.

