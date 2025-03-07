Barb Balinski Sells 1,717 Shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Stock

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) SVP Barb Balinski sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.42, for a total value of $148,383.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,262.18. This represents a 12.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Tennant Stock Performance

NYSE:TNC opened at $84.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.32. Tennant has a 52-week low of $78.57 and a 52-week high of $124.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.02.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. Tennant had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The company had revenue of $328.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.00 million. Analysts forecast that Tennant will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Tennant Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

Tennant declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 13th that permits the company to repurchase 2,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Tennant by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 43,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tennant during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,873,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Tennant by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 13,311 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tennant by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 436,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,862 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Tennant by 222.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 27,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on TNC. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Tennant in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tennant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

