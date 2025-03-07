Barden Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Barden Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,969 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 2.3% of Barden Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Adobe by 82,528.8% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,042,775 shares of the software company’s stock worth $463,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,513 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Adobe by 8.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,690,163 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,017,373,000 after acquiring an additional 787,356 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $243,827,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Adobe by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,168,584 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $519,646,000 after acquiring an additional 347,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seilern Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $110,744,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, Director David A. Ricks bought 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $443.98 per share, for a total transaction of $998,955.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,796.32. This represents a 82.30 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total value of $145,567.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,203.55. This trade represents a 11.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,826 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $675.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $685.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $444.78 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $403.75 and a twelve month high of $587.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $439.51 and its 200 day moving average is $488.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $193.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

