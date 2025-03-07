BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Stock Price Down 10.1% – What’s Next?

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (LON:BVC – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 10.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 13.24 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 15.50 ($0.20). 1,680,752 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 611% from the average session volume of 236,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.25 ($0.22).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of £81.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -357.52 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 18.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 18.75.

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and marketing of real-time technologies in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Cyber, Networking, Diagnostics, and Secondary. The Cyber segment provides integrated hardware and software solutions comprising cGate, a combined network encryption and security computing platform designed for governments, defense, and mission-critical networks; and cHSM, a hardware security module that provides security for sensitive data and applications by safeguarding and managing secrets, such as digital keys.

