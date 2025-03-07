BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Stock Price Down 10.1% – What’s Next?

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (LON:BVC – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 10.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 13.24 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 15.50 ($0.20). 1,680,752 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 611% from the average session volume of 236,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.25 ($0.22).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.
BATM Advanced Communications Price Performance
BATM Advanced Communications Company Profile
BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and marketing of real-time technologies in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Cyber, Networking, Diagnostics, and Secondary. The Cyber segment provides integrated hardware and software solutions comprising cGate, a combined network encryption and security computing platform designed for governments, defense, and mission-critical networks; and cHSM, a hardware security module that provides security for sensitive data and applications by safeguarding and managing secrets, such as digital keys.
