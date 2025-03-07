Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Boosts Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 6,648,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,137,000 after acquiring an additional 343,875 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 5,575,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,800,000 after acquiring an additional 139,429 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,600,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,144,000 after acquiring an additional 65,108 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,120,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,110,000 after acquiring an additional 694,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,981,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,067,000 after acquiring an additional 213,511 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAI stock opened at $31.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.55. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $28.13 and a one year high of $32.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.84.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.