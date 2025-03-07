BBR Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 55,498 iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

BBR Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 55,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 151.0% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $50.64 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a twelve month low of $28.23 and a twelve month high of $61.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.87 and a 200-day moving average of $47.09.
iShares Bitcoin Trust Profile
The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Bitcoin Trust
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Investing in Small-Cap AI: Powering the Next Tech Revolution
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Occidental Petroleum Drops to 52-Week Low: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Super Micro Computer Is Now NASDAQ Compliant—But Is It a Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.