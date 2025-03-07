BBR Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 55,498 iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

BBR Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 55,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 151.0% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $50.64 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a twelve month low of $28.23 and a twelve month high of $61.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.87 and a 200-day moving average of $47.09.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

