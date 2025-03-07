BBR Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

BBR Partners LLC grew its stake in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Free Report) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,122 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in Genesis Energy were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 855,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,644,000 after purchasing an additional 92,300 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $920,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 10.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Genesis Energy from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Genesis Energy stock opened at $12.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.92. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $15.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.06 and a 200 day moving average of $11.90.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $725.55 million during the quarter. Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 2.16%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -53.23%.

Genesis Energy, L.P. provides integrated suite of midstream services in crude oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It operates through Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Soda and Sulfur Services, Marine Transportation, and Onshore Facilities and Transportation segments. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations, as well as deep water pipeline servicing.

