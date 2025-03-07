BBR Partners LLC Has $813,000 Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

BBR Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 299,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409 shares during the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 66.2% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 12,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 20.3% in the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 15,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,237,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $162,258.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,867,504.43. This trade represents a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.85.

NYSE NEE opened at $69.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.12. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.53 and a 12 month high of $86.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.06%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

