BBR Partners LLC Lowers Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

BBR Partners LLC cut its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,890 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Shell by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Shell by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,168 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Shell by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,560 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Shell by 1.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,125,284 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $206,116,000 after buying an additional 46,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Shell by 266.1% in the fourth quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 122,030 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,645,000 after purchasing an additional 88,700 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $65.95 on Friday. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $60.15 and a 52-week high of $74.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $200.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.47.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.54). Shell had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.716 per share. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SHEL shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.50 to $79.80 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research raised Shell from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Shell from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Shell from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.11.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

