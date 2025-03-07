BBR Partners LLC Purchases 6,243 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

BBR Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,243 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 1.6% of BBR Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $22,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSP. Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 32,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,738,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,751 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 52,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $571,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $175.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.07. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $158.83 and a 52 week high of $188.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.04.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

