BBR Partners LLC Sells 105 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

BBR Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.4% of BBR Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 483.3% during the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 70 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of MA opened at $549.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $544.85 and its 200 day moving average is $519.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $428.86 and a fifty-two week high of $582.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.11. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.71% and a return on equity of 188.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 17th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on MA. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $550.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $618.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $635.00 price target (up previously from $591.00) on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $606.11.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

