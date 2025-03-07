Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,349 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,871 shares during the quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 2,138.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 44.8% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $17.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $21.45.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 11.56%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 101.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ET. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.55.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

