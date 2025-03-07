Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,774 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,370 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Finley Financial LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Intel by 7,370.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Intel from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Intel from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.88.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of Intel stock opened at $20.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.85 billion, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.02. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $46.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.81.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

