Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 4,586 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,586 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $4,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,363,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,783,000 after purchasing an additional 413,083 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $616,824,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,842,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,641,000 after buying an additional 108,051 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,495,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,778,000 after buying an additional 180,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,224,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,527 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $62.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.74. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.08 and a twelve month high of $65.08. The company has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

