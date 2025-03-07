Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Sells 1,669 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA decreased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $29,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DE. United Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in Deere & Company by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 1,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,761,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 24,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.61, for a total transaction of $12,304,993.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,878 shares in the company, valued at $37,484,675.58. This represents a 24.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on DE. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $501.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $546.00 price objective (down from $550.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $457.22.

Deere & Company Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $483.19 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $340.20 and a 52-week high of $515.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $459.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $428.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 12.94%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.72%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

