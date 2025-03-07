Best Energy Stocks To Watch Today – March 6th

Tesla, Broadcom, GE Vernova, Exxon Mobil, and Vistra are the five Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Energy stocks are shares issued by companies involved in the production, exploration, refining, and distribution of energy resources such as oil, natural gas, and various renewable energy sources. Their performance is closely linked to fluctuations in energy prices, geopolitical events, and global economic conditions, making them sensitive to changes in supply and demand dynamics within the energy sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $15.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $263.61. The stock had a trading volume of 54,617,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,934,180. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $374.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.13. Tesla has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $847.91 billion, a PE ratio of 128.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $11.01 on Thursday, reaching $180.57. 23,565,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,506,401. The business’s 50-day moving average is $224.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $119.76 and a fifty-two week high of $251.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.10, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of NYSE:GEV traded down $16.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $300.46. 4,077,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,042,023. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.00. GE Vernova has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $447.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $361.95 and a 200-day moving average of $308.22.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $106.23. 6,272,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,932,644. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.98 and its 200-day moving average is $113.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $103.67 and a one year high of $126.34.

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

VST traded down $10.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $116.47. 5,182,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,497,565. Vistra has a 52 week low of $57.50 and a 52 week high of $199.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.46 and a 200 day moving average of $135.46. The stock has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21.

