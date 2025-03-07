BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 81.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BBAI. Northland Securities lowered shares of BigBear.ai from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on BigBear.ai from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Get BigBear.ai alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BBAI

BigBear.ai Trading Down 21.3 %

Insider Activity at BigBear.ai

NYSE BBAI traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.31. 42,938,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,974,101. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. BigBear.ai has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $10.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.12. The firm has a market cap of $941.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 3.12.

In other BigBear.ai news, Director Sean Bernard Battle sold 44,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $199,865.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,757.48. This trade represents a 24.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanda Long sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,583,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,978,829.50. The trade was a 7.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 310,953 shares of company stock worth $1,347,496 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BigBear.ai

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Bay Rivers Group purchased a new position in BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

About BigBear.ai

(Get Free Report)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BigBear.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigBear.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.