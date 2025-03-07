Biotech Stocks To Follow Now – March 6th

Veeva Systems, Danaher, and Thermo Fisher Scientific are the three Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Biotech stocks are shares of companies that engage in biotechnology, which involves using biological processes for industrial, medical, or agricultural applications. These stocks can be quite volatile due to high research and development costs, regulatory hurdles, and the inherent risks of innovative technology but can also offer significant growth potential when breakthroughs occur. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

Veeva Systems (VEEV)

Veeva Systems Inc. provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

NYSE:VEEV traded up $22.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $242.66. 1,857,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,212. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $223.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.54. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $170.25 and a 12 month high of $258.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher (DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

NYSE:DHR traded up $3.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $213.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,953,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,522,505. The company has a market capitalization of $152.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $223.22 and a 200-day moving average of $243.63. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $196.80 and a fifty-two week high of $281.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

TMO stock traded up $2.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $526.62. 563,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,013,368. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $548.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $563.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a one year low of $493.30 and a one year high of $627.88. The stock has a market cap of $198.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.77.

