Bisichi (LON:BISI) Shares Down 8.3% – Time to Sell?

Bisichi PLC (LON:BISI – Get Free Report) traded down 8.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 87.34 ($1.13) and last traded at GBX 94 ($1.21). 29,786 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 493% from the average session volume of 5,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102.50 ($1.32).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 104.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 107.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The company has a market capitalization of £9.79 million, a P/E ratio of 3.83 and a beta of -0.10.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 2.61%. Bisichi’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Bisichi PLC engages in the coal mining and processing activities in South Africa. The company owns an interest in the Black Wattle Colliery, a coal mining and washing operation located in Mpumulanga, South Africa. It is also involved in the retail property investment and residential property development activities in the United Kingdom, as well as share dealing business.

