Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.18.

BTDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.50 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

Bitdeer Technologies Group stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $5.23 and a twelve month high of $26.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.35 and a 200-day moving average of $12.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -21.06 and a beta of 2.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,010,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at $48,481,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,125,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 3,558.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,240,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,361 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,139,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,696,000 after purchasing an additional 260,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

