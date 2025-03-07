BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,280,000 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the January 31st total of 28,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

BlackBerry Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of BB stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,338,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,220,343. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 1.27. BlackBerry has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $6.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $143.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. BlackBerry’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BlackBerry will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackBerry news, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 155,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total transaction of $573,399.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,831.36. The trade was a 28.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 12,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $50,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 278,306 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,224. This trade represents a 4.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 244,221 shares of company stock worth $925,655. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in BlackBerry by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in BlackBerry by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 70,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in BlackBerry by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,008 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 254,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BB. TD Cowen upgraded BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.25 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. TD Securities upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.25 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $2.80 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on BlackBerry from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackBerry currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.69.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

