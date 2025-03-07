BlackRock World Mining Trust (LON:BRWM) Announces Earnings Results

BlackRock World Mining Trust (LON:BRWM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The investment trust reported GBX 23.09 ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. BlackRock World Mining Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 153.65%.

BlackRock World Mining Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

BRWM opened at GBX 481.66 ($6.21) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 491.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 507.07. BlackRock World Mining Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 463.20 ($5.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 634 ($8.17). The company has a market cap of £922.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.91 and a beta of 1.01.

BlackRock World Mining Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from BlackRock World Mining Trust’s previous dividend of $5.50. This represents a yield of 3.62%. BlackRock World Mining Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -486.41%.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock World Mining Trust

About BlackRock World Mining Trust

In other news, insider Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 476 ($6.13) per share, for a total transaction of £9,520 ($12,268.04). Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

The Company aims to provide a diversified investment in mining and metal assets worldwide, actively managed with the objective of maximising total returns. While the policy is to invest principally in quoted securities, the Company’s investment policy includes investing in royalties derived from the production of metals and minerals as well as physical metals.

