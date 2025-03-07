Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.56, but opened at $8.83. Bloomin’ Brands shares last traded at $9.13, with a volume of 274,013 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.00. The stock has a market cap of $765.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.25 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is -40.27%.

In other news, EVP Patrick M. Hafner sold 9,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $79,497.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the third quarter valued at $41,325,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 8,666.6% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,568,253 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,364 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 565.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,791,366 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,370 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 385.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,817,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 483.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,225,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,372 shares during the period.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

