Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires 137 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 0.7% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 6,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 149.8% during the fourth quarter. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC now owns 30,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,570,000 after acquiring an additional 18,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 9,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $488.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $307.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $519.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $503.75. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $413.07 and a 12 month high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.