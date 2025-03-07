Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 6,957 Shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report) by 99.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,957 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Investment Management boosted its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHK opened at $27.58 on Friday. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a one year low of $23.86 and a one year high of $29.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Profile

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

