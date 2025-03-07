Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abrdn Healthcare Investors were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,049,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 174,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 84,731 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,196,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. 32.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abrdn Healthcare Investors alerts:

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors stock opened at $16.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.85. Abrdn Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $19.79.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Cuts Dividend

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.

(Free Report)

Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.