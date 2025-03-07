Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases 418,080 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 199.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 628,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418,080 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 2.7% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $14,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 192.6% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 8,942,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,886,366 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.8% in the 4th quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 8,530,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,636,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666,068 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 213.4% in the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 8,165,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,363,000 after acquiring an additional 5,560,636 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 192.5% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,505,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281,591 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 188.6% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 6,366,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160,555 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

SCHB opened at $22.08 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $19.14 and a 12 month high of $23.77. The stock has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.69.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

See Also

