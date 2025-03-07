Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases 93,787 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 99.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 188,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,787 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.9% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHA. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $302,000. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $972,000. Finally, Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 295,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,194,000 after purchasing an additional 18,922 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $24.12 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $22.53 and a 12-month high of $28.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.16.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.