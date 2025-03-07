Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,170 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FJAN opened at $44.94 on Friday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January has a 12-month low of $40.80 and a 12-month high of $46.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.18 and its 200 day moving average is $45.38. The stock has a market cap of $915.78 million, a P/E ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 0.56.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (FJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJAN was launched on Jan 15, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

