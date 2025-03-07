BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $73.01 and last traded at $74.96, with a volume of 67502 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BXC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BlueLinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of BlueLinx from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of BlueLinx from $137.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of BlueLinx from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlueLinx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $639.34 million, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $710.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.66 million. BlueLinx had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 7.50%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in BlueLinx by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in BlueLinx during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in BlueLinx by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlueLinx by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in BlueLinx by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.

