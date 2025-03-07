BML Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI)

BML Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Aadi Bioscience makes up 4.1% of BML Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. BML Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Aadi Bioscience worth $6,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Peapod Lane Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth $1,397,000. Institutional investors own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

AADI opened at $2.10 on Friday. Aadi Bioscience, Inc. has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $3.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average is $2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $51.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.68.

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug product candidate comprises FYARRO, a form of sirolimus protein-bound particles for injectable suspension for the treatment in adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic malignant PEComa.

