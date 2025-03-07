Bradyco Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,150 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Bradyco Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,000. Broadcom makes up about 1.0% of Bradyco Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Broadcom by 948.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,434,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,814,902,000 after purchasing an additional 166,844,263 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 976.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,188,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,055,760,000 after acquiring an additional 89,975,941 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,121.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,400,508 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,594,088,000 after acquiring an additional 82,998,328 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 842.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 35,998,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,209,758,000 after acquiring an additional 32,178,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 975.4% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 33,819,675 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,833,894,000 after acquiring an additional 30,674,902 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Harry L. You sold 6,540 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,569,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,450 shares in the company, valued at $7,308,000. The trade was a 17.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total transaction of $918,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,655,296. This trade represents a 7.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 191,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,964,800. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.04.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $179.45 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.76 and a 1-year high of $251.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $223.22 and a 200 day moving average of $192.55. The company has a market capitalization of $841.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.37, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The business’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.87%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

