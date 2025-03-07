Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 540,655 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 126% from the previous session’s volume of 239,347 shares.The stock last traded at $9.70 and had previously closed at $9.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on BRDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on Bridge Investment Group from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bridge Investment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Bridge Investment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.90.

Bridge Investment Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 237.43 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $81.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Bridge Investment Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. This is a positive change from Bridge Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Bridge Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is 488.89%.

Insider Transactions at Bridge Investment Group

In other news, CFO Katherine Elsnab sold 3,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $25,516.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,637.73. This trade represents a 1.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Adam O’farrell sold 6,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $57,629.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 538,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,471,095.78. The trade was a 1.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,187 shares of company stock worth $1,204,966. 65.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRDG. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors own 52.83% of the company’s stock.

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

