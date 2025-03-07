Brigitta Suzanne Herzfeld Acquires 13,759 Shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Stock

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Free Report) Director Brigitta Suzanne Herzfeld purchased 13,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.47 per share, with a total value of $33,984.73. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,878.97. The trade was a 15.96 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average of $2.39. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95.
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 35.63%.
Institutional Trading of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund
About The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.
