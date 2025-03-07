Brigitta Suzanne Herzfeld Acquires 13,759 Shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Stock

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Free Report) Director Brigitta Suzanne Herzfeld purchased 13,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.47 per share, with a total value of $33,984.73. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,878.97. The trade was a 15.96 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average of $2.39. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 35.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUBA. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,277,000. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 1,199.9% during the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 277,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 255,829 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 126,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 21,943 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 166.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 20,308 shares in the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

