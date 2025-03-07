Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) Short Interest Down 13.8% in February

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,200 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the January 31st total of 73,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 89,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Brilliant Earth Group Stock Performance

BRLT opened at $1.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $136.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average is $1.84. Brilliant Earth Group has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $3.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brilliant Earth Group

In other news, insider Sharon Dziesietnik sold 20,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $31,188.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 371,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,993.50. This trade represents a 5.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 84.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brilliant Earth Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRLT. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $324,000. Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Impact Investors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BRLT. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Brilliant Earth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $1.60 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.40.

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc designs, procures, and sells diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. The company’s product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry. It sells directly to consumers through its omnichannel sales platform, including e-commerce and showrooms.

Featured Articles

