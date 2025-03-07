Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Aviance Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 117,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 3.8% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $27,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Group Ltd. grew its position in Broadcom by 900.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 1,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its position in Broadcom by 858.7% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 18,369,841 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,168,798,000 after acquiring an additional 16,453,718 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 2,219.8% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 896.9% in the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 2,462.3% in the third quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. now owns 10,403 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 9,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You sold 6,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,569,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,308,000. This represents a 17.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total transaction of $918,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,655,296. This trade represents a 7.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,278 shares of company stock worth $44,964,800 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $179.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.76 and a 12-month high of $251.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 191.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Broadcom from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Broadcom from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Broadcom from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.04.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

