Brokerages Set Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Price Target at $383.80

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $383.80.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush upgraded Caterpillar to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $515.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.70, for a total transaction of $860,147.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,742.50. This represents a 27.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Gerald Johnson bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $365.57 per share, for a total transaction of $36,557.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,085.21. The trade was a 3.39 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Goldstone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at $619,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 15.8% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.7% in the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 4,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.3% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $340.89 on Friday. Caterpillar has a one year low of $307.05 and a one year high of $418.50. The company has a market cap of $162.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $363.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $372.52.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.18% and a net margin of 16.65%. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.56%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

