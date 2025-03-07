Brokerages Set Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Target Price at $174.00

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $174.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $193.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total transaction of $725,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 565,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,129,498.75. This trade represents a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac by 4.1% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Generac by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Generac by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its stake in Generac by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Generac by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Generac stock opened at $130.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Generac has a twelve month low of $110.35 and a twelve month high of $195.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.71.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.31. Generac had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 18.17%. As a group, analysts expect that Generac will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

