Brokerages Set TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG) PT at $31.86

TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.14.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of TWFG from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of TWFG in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TWFG from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of TWFG from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of TWFG from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ TWFG opened at $30.76 on Friday. TWFG has a 52-week low of $21.31 and a 52-week high of $36.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.94 and a 200-day moving average of $29.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 122.61 and a quick ratio of 122.61.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TWFG by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,553,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,854,000 after purchasing an additional 415,159 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TWFG in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,942,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of TWFG by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,011,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,146,000 after purchasing an additional 71,106 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of TWFG by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 878,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,067,000 after purchasing an additional 206,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of TWFG by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 871,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,847,000 after purchasing an additional 142,913 shares in the last quarter.

TWFG, Inc operates an independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance products in the United States. Its personal and commercial insurance products include auto, home, renters, life, health, motorcycle, umbrella, boat, recreational vehicle, flood, wind, event, luxury item, general liability, property, business auto, workers’ compensation, business owner policy, and professional liability insurance products, as well as commercial bonds and group benefits.

