Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Shares Sold by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Encompass More Asset Management acquired a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the third quarter worth $165,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 45.8% during the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 17,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares during the period. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the third quarter worth $278,000.
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:RA opened at $13.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.41. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.17 and a fifty-two week high of $13.77.
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Dividend Announcement
About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.
