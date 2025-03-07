Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Short Interest Up 26.8% in February

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the January 31st total of 51,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

In other news, CFO Thomas E. Herman sold 13,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $208,647.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,631.78. This represents a 50.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 197,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Price Performance

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of CPZ stock opened at $15.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.37 and a 200-day moving average of $15.47. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $16.03.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Company Profile

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

