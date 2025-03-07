California First Leasing Co. (OTCMKTS:CFNB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

California First Leasing Co. (OTCMKTS:CFNB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
California First Leasing Price Performance
CFNB stock remained flat at $22.48 during trading on Friday. 44 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.36. California First Leasing has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $25.00.
California First Leasing Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than California First Leasing
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- These 3 Iconic Brands Just Announced Bigger Dividend Payouts
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Zscaler: Bullish Pressure Builds, Rapid Price Increase Expected
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- 4 EV Stocks Facing Uncertainty—Which Ones Will Survive?
Receive News & Ratings for California First Leasing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California First Leasing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.