California First Leasing Co. (OTCMKTS:CFNB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

California First Leasing Co. (OTCMKTS:CFNB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

California First Leasing Price Performance

CFNB stock remained flat at $22.48 during trading on Friday. 44 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.36. California First Leasing has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $25.00.

California First Leasing Company Profile

California First Leasing Corporation provides loans and lease financing for universities, businesses, and other commercial or non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as California First National Bancorp and changed its name to California First Leasing Corporation in February 2021. California First Leasing Corporation was founded in 1977 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

