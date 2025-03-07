California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 661,600 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the January 31st total of 768,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 352,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America began coverage on California Water Service Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, California Water Service Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.25.

CWT stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.19. 105,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,018. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.43. California Water Service Group has a 1-year low of $41.64 and a 1-year high of $56.25.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.05). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This is a boost from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,998,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,514,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $340,642,000 after acquiring an additional 158,295 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,994,000 after purchasing an additional 147,043 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 979,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,384,000 after purchasing an additional 113,622 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 634,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,747,000 after purchasing an additional 110,962 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

