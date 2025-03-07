Callan Family Office LLC Buys 26,973 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Callan Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1,418.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,973 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. HSBC downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.38.

Shares of NVS opened at $113.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.02. The firm has a market cap of $230.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.04. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $92.35 and a 52-week high of $120.92.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.18. Novartis had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 37.24%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

